Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Dianna Gould-Saltman (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

Judge Gould-Saltman is known for her unwavering commitment to understanding human behavior and forging meaningful connections with people. Her extensive legal background encompasses significant judicial service, primarily on familial matters. She was appointed in 2010 and presided over a variety of departments, with a focus on family law. Judge Gould-Saltman had most recently served as a direct trial (long cause) family law judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court for seven years, and retired in 2024.

Prior to her judicial appointment, Judge Gould-Saltman spent 25 years practicing family law, during which she became a certified family law specialist and established herself as a leader in the field. Her commitment to excellence and her ability to connect with people on a personal level have been evident throughout her career, from her successful private practice to her tenure on the bench. Judge Gould-Saltman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of California, Irvine, and a juris doctorate from Southwestern University School of Law.

"As I transition into my role at Signature Resolution as a mediator, arbitrator, and judge pro tem, I am eager to apply my decades of experience to guide individuals towards constructive resolutions in their family law matters," said Judge Gould-Saltman. "What excites me most is the opportunity to facilitate meaningful dialogue and foster understanding, ultimately helping families navigate through challenging times with compassion and integrity."

In addition to her professional experience, Judge Gould-Saltman is also an experienced teacher, lecturer and scholar. She is a Judicial Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Law, having been elected to the Academy in 1996, a month after she first qualified for fellowship. She is also a Judicial Fellow of the International Academy of Family Law and served as the 2018-2019 President of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts. She received the Pasadena Bar Association Family Law Section 2013 Family Law Judge of the Year award, the 2015 Association of Certified Family Law Specialists Hall of Fame Award, the 2023 AFCC John E. Van Duzer Distinguished Service Award, and the Los Angeles County Bar, Family Law Section's 2023 Spencer Brandeis Award, among many other awards and recognitions.

