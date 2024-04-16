Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Eddie C. Sturgeon (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"Whether presiding over landmark cases or teaching judicial education, I've witnessed firsthand the value of constructive dialogue in achieving meaningful outcomes. Putting understanding and collaboration first can pave the way for positive resolutions." Post this

Judge Sturgeon's career began as an associate in a San Diego law firm. He swiftly became a partner and practiced with the firm for 14 years before starting his own private practice. Appointed to the El Cajon Municipal Court by Governor George Deukmejian in 1988, he later ascended to the Superior Court of San Diego County in 1998. Known for fairness and expertise, Judge Sturgeon has presided over landmark cases, including the Apple wage and hour case and the Johnson & Johnson pelvic mesh lawsuit, leaving a profound impact on legal precedents and countless lives.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Judge Sturgeon to the Signature Resolution team. His

extensive background in general civil matters, coupled with a successful career as a San Diego Superior Court judge, brings a wealth of knowledge to our panel of neutrals," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His track record of facilitating fair and effective dispute resolutions, dedication to constructive dialogue, and commitment to achieving meaningful resolutions all coincide with our mission to provide exceptional dispute resolution services. We warmly welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions to the continued success and growth of our firm."

With a deep passion for judicial education, Judge Sturgeon has served as faculty at numerous judicial institutes and as Chair of the Center for Judicial Education and Research Committee, including a tenure as Dean of the B. E. Witkin Judicial College from 2009-2010. His journey into law led to a juris doctorate from the University of Santa Clara School of Law in 1973, complemented by a B.A. in economics and political science from San Diego State University.

In his new role as mediator and arbitrator, Judge Sturgeon looks forward to engaging with individuals, listening to their stories and guiding them through the resolution process to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. Drawing from his diverse background and career experience, Judge Sturgeon anticipates handling various cases across all areas of law, emphasizing active listening, identifying strengths and weaknesses and prompt dispute resolution to alleviate stress for all parties involved.

