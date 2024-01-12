Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Harry L. Powazek (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"While the bench holds a special place in my heart, I am excited to contribute to conflict resolution in this new capacity. Here's to the journey ahead, where I hope to continue fostering fairness and harmony in every deliberation." Post this

Judge Powazek has demonstrated unwavering dedication to providing finality for each case and the families involved throughout his career. His approach, marked by a relentless commitment to understanding the nuances of each case, has earned him a reputation for establishing credibility and ensuring justice is served. His extensive experience includes managing a private family law practice and serving as a San Diego Superior Court commissioner in Family Court, a position to which he was appointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2007.

"We are thrilled to welcome Judge Powazek to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His decades-long commitment to family law and dispute resolution align seamlessly with our values of excellence, integrity, and compassion. Judge Powazek's addition strengthens our panel of neutrals and enhances our ability to provide exceptional ADR services to our clients."

Judge Powazek's career has been marked by numerous honors, including the Norbert Ehrenfreund Award from the San Diego County Certified Family Law Specialists and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers' Distinguished Family Law Jurist Award. His participation in court committees and dedication to improving the legal system further demonstrates his commitment to the field.

With Judge Powazek on board, he brings a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances of family law matters, positioning him to navigate the most challenging cases with grace and fairness. He continues to balance excellence with compassion in the legal field at Signature Resolution.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

