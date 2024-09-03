Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Harvey A. Silberman (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"Helping others has guided my career, from my work at AIDS Project Los Angeles to my time as a judge on the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, focusing on the wellbeing of children. I am eager to support individuals and families through the complexities of family law with compassion and respect." Post this

Judge Silberman's distinguished career began as a staff attorney at AIDS Project Los Angeles during the AIDS epidemic, where he demonstrated a dedication to social justice. He then joined a prominent family law firm in the San Gabriel Valley before returning to public interest work as the supervising attorney for the family law/domestic violence unit at Neighborhood Legal Services in Los Angeles.

Appointed to the bench in 2004, Judge Silberman has since devoted his judicial career to the family law division. Throughout his tenure, he has earned multiple Judge of the Year accolades from various bar associations and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, with his most recent recognition coming from the Inn of Court. His leadership is further evidenced by his involvement on the Los Angeles Superior Court executive committee and his service on the boards of the California section of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts and the San Fernando Valley Legal Foundation.

Judge Silberman holds a Juris Doctorate and Master of Arts from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University. He has also served as a professor of family law at USC Law School and continues to mentor the next generation of legal professionals through a Student Extern Program.

"Bringing with him two decades on the Family Law bench, serving in both Los Angeles and Pasadena, Judge Silberman's unique experience makes him an exciting new addition to our panel," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His reputation will further advance our commitment to the Family Law community and our stellar group of panelists."

At Signature Resolution, Judge Silberman will focus on family law matters, including domestic violence, custodial law and child welfare. His mediation approach focuses on addressing the needs of all parties involved with compassion and clarity, considering emotional, financial and child welfare factors.

To learn more about Hon. Harvey A. Silberman (Ret.), please visit signatureresolution.com.

