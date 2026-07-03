Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. James E. Byrne (Ret.) to Our Panel of Neutrals

Former Massachusetts Trial Court Justice brings trial-tested perspective, judicial discipline, and steadfast commitment to resolution to mediation and arbitration practice.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Hon. James E. Byrne (Ret.) has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator specializing in complex civil matters, including personal injury, wrongful death, construction, medical malpractice, premises and products liability, and professional liability matters. A seasoned plaintiff's attorney and former Justice of the Massachusetts Trial Court, District Court Department, Judge Byrne brings a career-long commitment to the people on both sides of a dispute and a grounded, patient approach to guiding them toward resolution.

Judge Byrne is known for his acute attentiveness and his willingness to stay fully engaged through every stage of the mediation process. He approaches disputes without agenda, prioritizing the parties' understanding of their situation over any particular outcome, and offering his perspective candidly and directly when it is sought. His decades of experience representing plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death matters give him a precise understanding of what resolution means in practice: not merely as a legal outcome, but as a meaningful step forward for real people.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Judge Byrne served as a Justice of the Massachusetts Trial Court, District Court Department, where he presided over thousands of court events spanning criminal and civil matters, mental health proceedings, and specialty courts, including Veterans' Court and Recovery Court. He also received special assignments to mediate judicial settlement conferences in tort, contract, construction, and commercial cases. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Byrne spent more than 35 years as a founding partner at Finneran, Byrne & Drechsler, where he concentrated his practice on plaintiff's personal injury and wrongful death litigation, as well as insurance defense work. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Legal Services for the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department and served five terms on the Boston City Council.

"Judge Byrne's career has been defined by a genuine commitment to the people in front of him, and that is exactly what our clients deserve at the mediation table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to the Signature Resolution panel."

Judge Byrne is a member of the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Lawyers and the American Association for Justice, and has served in leadership roles with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, the Dorchester Boys & Girls Club, and the Dorchester Education Enrichment Program.

Judge Byrne earned his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

To learn more about Hon. James E. Byrne (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact: Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution