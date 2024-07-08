Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. John M. Pacheco (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

My years as a judge in San Bernardino and my work in civil law have shown me the importance of listening and fairness in resolving disputes. I look forward to applying these principles and innovative problem-solving in mediation and arbitration to help parties achieve thoughtful solutions. Post this

Judge Pacheco began his legal career with internships at the Chino City Attorney's office of Gutierrez and Bidart, the Riverside Superior Court under Hon. David Hennigan (Ret.), and the family law office of Gassner and Gassner. His passion for courtroom work led him to a permanent position at Rose, Klein & Marias, where he spent 11 years handling civil, personal injury, third-party liability, and serious and willful misconduct workers compensation cases. In 1994, Judge Pacheco joined the law office of Florentino Garza and Eloise Gomez Reyes. The following year, he co-founded Garza, Garza, and Pacheco, a litigation firm specializing in trial work and general civil litigation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Judge Pacheco to Signature Resolution's panel of neutrals. His extensive background, including his successful tenure as a civil litigator and judge, along with his pivotal role in the Supreme Court case McKown v. Walmart, showcases his exceptional skills and deep understanding of the legal landscape," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His positive impact on people's lives, impressive history of community service, and innovative problem-solving approach will be invaluable in our mediation and arbitration efforts within the Southern California community."

The Supreme Court case of McKown v. Walmart in 2001 was pivotal in Judge Pacheco's career. He assisted in the final arguments before a panel of seven justices, achieving a victory for his client and igniting his passion for advocacy. Although he had not initially considered becoming a judge, the then-presiding judge, impressed by his trial skills and sense of fairness, encouraged him to pursue it. Embracing this new direction, Judge Pacheco saw judgeship as an opportunity to make a greater impact. A year and a half later, the Governor appointed him to the Superior Court of San Bernardino County. Recognized for his dedication, several Bar Associations have honored him as Judicial Officer of the Year.

At Signature Resolution, Judge Pacheco's legal philosophy will remain the same throughout his career as an attorney. With the unwavering belief that everyone deserves the chance to be heard, Judge Pacheco's mediation and arbitration work will be fair, attentive, and empathetic.

To learn more about Judge Pacheco and his mediation practice, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution