Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Jonathan E. Karesh (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"Throughout my time on the bench, I worked diligently to ensure that everyone who appeared before me felt respected, heard, and understood. As a neutral, I look forward to continuing that mission, creating a space where parties can work together to resolve disputes thoughtfully and constructively." Post this

Appointed to the bench in 2001 by Governor Gray Davis, Judge Karesh presided over a wide range of civil cases, including personal injury, construction defect and conservatorship matters. As the court's Civil Law and Motion Judge in 2016, he managed a high-volume calendar that included summary judgments, discovery disputes and complex pretrial motions. In 2018, he was named Judge of the Year by the San Mateo County Trial Lawyers Association.

Judge Karesh's leadership extends beyond the courtroom. In 2019, he was elected Presiding Judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court. In the second year of his term, he was tasked with leading the court through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic. Under his guidance, jury trials resumed within six months through the creative development of temporary courtrooms at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds, efforts that were widely recognized across California for their ingenuity and effectiveness.

From 2019 to 2023, Judge Karesh served on the Governor of California's Judicial Selection Advisory Committee, where he helped shape the future of the state's judiciary. Earlier in his career, he served as a Deputy District Attorney for over a decade, specializing in civil asset forfeiture and educating fellow attorneys on civil procedure and discovery. His legal foundation began in private practice handling personal injury and product liability litigation.

"Judge Karesh brings a rare combination of judicial leadership, practical civil litigation expertise, and an inclusive, people-centered approach to dispute resolution. His ability to manage complex legal issues, whether leading a court through a public health crisis or presiding over high-stakes civil trials, sets him apart." said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "We're honored to welcome a neutral of his caliber to our panel and know that his presence will be an incredible asset to the attorneys and clients we serve."

Judge Karesh brings not only legal depth, but also a unique sense of warmth and approachability to his work. He has long been an advocate and mentor in the legal community, particularly through his involvement with Bay Area Lawyers for Individual Freedom. Known for his collegiality and commitment to equity, he is recognized by peers and attorneys alike for his steady judgment and collaborative style.

He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

To learn more about Hon. Jonathan E. Karesh (Ret.), please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego and Century City. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution