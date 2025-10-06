Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Judith Ashmann-Gerst (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"Following my retirement from the bench, I was intentional in considering the next step in my career, and Signature Resolution stood out as the ideal fit. I look forward to engaging in the meaningful, collaborative work of listening, problem-solving, and guiding parties toward resolution." Post this

In 1981, Justice Ashmann-Gerst's judicial career began when she was appointed to the Los Angeles Municipal Court, where she presided over criminal trials and civil matters, ultimately serving as Supervising Judge of the Van Nuys and Encino branches. She was elected to the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 1986, where she handled the highest level of complex cases, managing formal writs, legal receiverships, and civil calendars. Eventually, she served as Supervising Judge of the North Valley District. In 2001, she was appointed to the California Court of Appeal, Second District, Division Two, where she spent the remainder of her career. She authored many influential opinions throughout various matters for over two decades.

Beyond the bench, Justice Ashmann-Gerst has been a leader in judicial education, ethics, and courtroom technology. She chaired the Judicial Technology Education Committee and the Appellate e-Filing Working Group, and served on the California Judicial Council. She has taught at the California Judicial College, the Appellate Justices Institute, and the Continuing Judicial Studies Program. Her contributions have been recognized with numerous accolades, including multiple "Judge of the Year" awards and the Israel Cancer Research Fund's Woman of Achievement honor.

"Justice Ashmann-Gerst is admired not only for her exceptional legal mind, but also for her empathy approach and commitment to each case she's involved in," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "She has spent her career ensuring everyone in her courtroom feels heard and understood, and that rare combination of depth and care will make her an extraordinary neutral. We're honored she chose Signature Resolution to continue serving the Los Angeles community."

She earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her juris doctor from Whittier Law School. Outside of her professional life, she is an avid skier and hiker and enjoys spending time with her family.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

