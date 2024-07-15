Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Kenneth J. Medel (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

Reflecting on my journey, I've learned the profound importance of preparation, empathy and balanced judgment in resolving complex disputes. I look forward to leveraging my 14 years on the bench and extensive litigation background to facilitate fair and timely resolutions Post this

Judge Medel began his legal career as a deputy district attorney in San Diego, successfully completing 40 jury trials, numerous court trials and evidentiary hearings. Known for his measured and reasonable approach, he frequently engaged in settlement discussions involving judges. Notably, he was selected for one of the country's first street gang prosecution units, focusing on prosecuting violent crimes committed by local street gangs. This experience shaped his belief that extensive preparation, human understanding and a strategic plan are essential for successful case resolution.

"We are thrilled to welcome Judge Kenneth J. Medel to the Signature Resolution team," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His extensive judicial and civil litigation experience, combined with his personable and empathetic nature, make him an exceptional addition. As a seasoned trial lawyer, his demeanor on the bench has earned him a reputation as a true lawyer's judge. His unique ability to connect with people and his innovative approach to mediation will undoubtedly enhance our firm's ability to achieve meaningful and fair resolutions for our clients. We believe his presence will elevate our practice and bring unparalleled value to the mediation process."

In 1987, Judge Medel joined Ault, Midlam & Deuprey, specializing in medical malpractice defense and civil litigation. He later co-founded Medel & Rawers and in 2001, established the Medel Law Firm, earning a stellar reputation in medical malpractice and Medical Board law. Appointed by former Governor Schwarzenegger in 2010, Judge Medel served for 14 years on the San Diego County Superior Court on the San Diego County Superior Court, managing a high-volume civil department and presiding over numerous trials.

At Signature Resolution, Judge Medel will serve as a mediator and arbitrator, further enhancing the firm's ability to resolve challenging disputes efficiently and effectively. His mediation philosophy emphasizes a comprehensive understanding of each case's unique circumstances and the importance of respecting the positions of all parties involved. Judge Medel aims to deliver fair and timely resolutions by integrating both facilitative and authoritative approaches.

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley.

