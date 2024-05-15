Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Keri G. Katz (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"As I begin this new chapter with Signature Resolution, I carry with me the experiences garnered over decades in the legal field. From resolving intricate construction disputes to advocating for equitable solutions in multimillion-dollar litigations, each case has shaped my approach to mediation." Post this

Judge Katz began her career in 1986 as deputy city attorney in San Diego, tackling civil law on behalf of the city. Her trajectory saw her rise to key positions such as head deputy city attorney and assistant city attorney, overseeing the public works division and offering critical legal guidance to city officials. Judge Katz managed various legal challenges, from intricate construction disputes to sensitive land use negotiations. Her efforts in settling an extensive landmark case exemplify her ability to foster agreements that respect developmental and conservation interests.

Appointed by the Governor to the Superior Court in 2014, Judge Katz has presided over significant trials across family and civil divisions, resolving complex legal matters, including property disputes and contractual disagreements. Her judicial assignments highlighted her adept handling of civil law, particularly focusing on construction-related issues.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hon. Keri Katz (Ret.) to our panel, with her unique experience overseeing a variety of civil law matters during her 14 years on the San Diego Superior Court, with a focus on construction matters," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member of Signature Resolution. "The addition of Judge Katz provides an interesting opportunity to share her unparalleled expertise, both on the bench and as a City Attorney in the Public Works Division. We believe she will be a popular choice for clients, giving the community a valuable option to resolve disputes."

Beyond the courtroom, Judge Katz has enriched the legal community as an adjunct law professor at California Western School of Law, and as a respected educator on judicial demeanor and bias prevention. Her leadership extended to her role as president of the San Diego County Judges' Association, and her community engagement has positively impacted the youth of San Diego through various volunteer efforts.

In her role at Signature Resolution, Judge Katz leverages her extensive experience to mediate disputes with a focus on empathetic engagement and strategic resolution. Her dedication to achieving equitable outcomes ensures that all parties leave with a sense of being heard and respected.

