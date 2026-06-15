Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Maria A. Audero (Ret.) to Its Panel of Neutrals

Former U.S. Magistrate Judge brings sophisticated employment law expertise, federal judicial experience, and a tireless commitment to resolution.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Hon. Maria A. Audero (Ret.) has joined its panel of neutrals, where she will serve as a mediator, arbitrator, special master, and discovery referee. A former U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Central District of California and a recognized leader in employment law and electronically stored information, Judge Audero brings to every dispute a career-long commitment to thorough preparation, collaborative engagement with all parties, and the conviction that resolution is always within reach when a neutral is fully committed to finding it.

On the federal bench, Judge Audero presided over a broad range of civil matters and earned a reputation for holding settlement conferences as long as resolution remained possible. She approaches each dispute with thorough preparation and a disciplined focus on what is actually driving the parties apart. She reads people carefully, creates conditions for honest conversation, and builds trust with all sides before the process of moving them begins. That combination of substantive depth and relational attentiveness has defined her approach as a neutral.

Before her appointment to the bench, Judge Audero concentrated her practice at Paul Hastings on the full range of federal and state employment disputes, including complex nationwide wage and hour class, collective, and representative actions, multi-district litigation, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation matters, pay equity cases, and EEO pattern and practice claims. Her work also established her as a recognized authority on discovery and electronically stored information, expertise that continues to distinguish her in complex employment and civil litigation today.

"Judge Audero brings the kind of substantive knowledge and judicial clarity that makes a real difference at the mediation table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are very proud to welcome her to our panel."

Judge Audero has served as a Commissioner of the California Fair Political Practices Commission, appointed by Governor Jerry Brown, and as a speaker and writer for The Sedona Conference. She has served on the boards of the Inner City Law Center and the National Employment Law Council, and has held leadership positions with the Federal Bar Association, the Litigation Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the Employment Law Section of the California Bar Association, the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, and the American Bar Association's Fair Labor Standards section.

Judge Audero earned her Juris Doctor, Magna Cum Laude, from Southwestern University School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles.

To learn more about Hon. Maria A. Audero (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], www.signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution