Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Mark H. Pierce (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I am exceptionally grateful for the opportunity to continue using my expertise and mediation skills to find solutions for clients that satisfy everyone. Everyone deserves an opportunity to speak and be listened to. This will be an opportunity afforded in all of the cases I oversee." Post this

Judge Pierce began his legal career in 1975, following his deep-rooted interest in history and political science. After gaining significant experience at prestigious law firms like Clark & Glennon and Kelly, Legal, and Olimpia, Judge Pierce became a partner at Olson & Pierce. His practice areas have included personal injury, workers' compensation, business disputes, employment, liability, medical malpractice and real estate. A standout moment in his career was the successful resolution of a case for a Vietnamese diaspora victim, which not only recovered significant financial losses but also cemented Judge Pierce's reputation as a formidable and compassionate advocate.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Judge Pierce as one of the first panelists to join our expansion into Silicon Valley," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Having known Judge Pierce for years, we are confident in his success, bringing his extensive experience from his time in private practice along with 15 years on the Santa Clara County bench, to our firm. We are excited for him to join us as we continue to expand our presence in Northern California."

Influenced by family friends who served on the bench, Judge Pierce was inspired to pursue a career as a judge during his time in private practice. In 2005, his legal expertise and esteemed reputation led to his appointment by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to the Santa Clara County Superior Court, a role he held with distinction for 15 years. His tenure on the bench was marked by a commitment to patience and active listening, principles he continues to uphold in his mediation practice.

At Signature Resolution, Judge Pierce will serve as a mediator and arbitrator, prioritizing fostering fairness across all cases. He emphasizes the importance of comprehensive listening skills to earn trust and understanding from participants. Believing in the efficacy of mediation, he aims to achieve optimal outcomes for all parties involved through empathetic resolution processes.

To learn more about Judge Pierce and his mediation practice, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution