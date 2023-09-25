Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Mary H. Strobel (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I am truly excited and honored to join the exceptional team at Signature Resolution. Throughout my career, I have been deeply committed to promoting fair and thoughtful resolutions to legal problems. I look forward to working with our clients to navigate complex legal challenges." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Hon. Mary H. Strobel (Ret.) to our firm. Her exceptional career as a Superior Court Judge in Los Angeles brings a wealth of expertise and insight that will greatly enrich our team's capabilities," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "We look forward to working with Judge Strobel, leveraging her expertise, commitment to just resolutions, and strong leadership in the legal community to serve our clients at the highest level."

Judge Strobel's distinguished career encompasses over twenty years as a Superior Court Judge in Los Angeles. She most recently presided over the Writs and Receivers department for eight years, where she handled complex challenges, including CEQA and Coastal Act litigation, land use disputes, public employment matters, and more. With a keen eye for detail, she routinely adjudicated requests for temporary restraining orders, preliminary injunctions, and the appointment of receivers in various civil lawsuits such as corporate governance disputes, trade secret litigation, and real property conflicts.

In addition to her specialized role, Judge Strobel's broad civil experience includes seven years as an Individual Calendar ("I/C") judge, overseeing an array of cases from pretrial to settlement, spanning employment litigation, personal injury lawsuits, business disputes, and real property conflicts. Her legal journey began after graduating with Order of the Coif honors from the University of Southern California Law Center in 1983. She gained valuable insights during her time as an associate at Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp, and later excelled as a deputy city attorney and senior land use attorney at the Santa Monica City Attorney's Office, where she advised on land use regulation and related matters.

Judge Strobel's commitment to mentoring and education is exemplified by her past roles as an adjunct professor at USC School of Law, an instructor for the Administrative Office of the Courts, and her leadership in the civil subcommittee for the Los Angeles Superior Court Judicial Education Seminars. Her remarkable journey extends to roles such as chair of the Los Angeles Superior Court Rules Committee and board member of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (ABTL), reflecting her dedication to the legal community at large.

Judge Strobel's wealth of experience makes her an ideal addition to Signature Resolution's esteemed panel of neutrals. She thoroughly understands what it takes to bring parties to a mutually acceptable resolution through thoughtful analysis of complex legal issues.

To learn more about Hon. Mary H. Strobel (Ret.), please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

