Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Mitchell Beckloff (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"As I step into my role as a neutral, I bring with me a commitment to impartiality, thoroughness, and clear communication. I am eager to leverage my experience to facilitate constructive resolutions and uphold the integrity of the legal process at Signature Resolution." Post this

Throughout his notable career, Judge Beckloff has earned widespread respect for his thorough preparation, ability to digest complex legal issues, clear and effective communication skills, and genuine connection with attorneys and litigants. His portfolio includes presiding over several high-profile and intricate cases, such as the probate estate of entertainer Michael Jackson, the trust of Herbalife founder Mark Hughes, an environmental lawsuit related to the decommissioning of the San Onofre nuclear power plant, and a constitutional challenge concerning the return of Bruce's Beach to the rightful heirs in Manhattan Beach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Judge Beckloff to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "He has presided over a wide range of civil disputes, and the combination of his exemplary communication and quick decision-making and problem-solving skills will prove invaluable to those seeking mediation and arbitration. Judge Beckloff has done it all at the Courts, and we expect the legal community will welcome working with him in the private sector."

Judge Beckloff's tenure at the Los Angeles County Superior Court was marked by leadership and versatility, having served in nearly every division of the court. His duties included serving as the supervising judge of the Probate Division from 2007 to 2014, overseeing the court's West District, and briefly taking on a temporary role as a justice pro tem in Division Seven of the Second Appellate District Court of Appeal. His commitment to justice was further exemplified during his time in the Writs and Receivers department, dealing with significant matters in CEQA, land use, municipal affairs, election law, and provisional remedies.

An alumnus of UCLA, Judge Beckloff went on to Loyola Law School, where he was awarded a dean's academic merit full-tuition scholarship. His academic excellence was recognized with nine American Jurisprudence Awards and the Bancroft-Whitney Academic Achievement Award. His commitment to legal scholarship and excellence was evident during his time as a staff member and editor for the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review.

In his role at Signature Resolution, Judge Beckloff aims to utilize his extensive judicial experience to facilitate fair, efficient, and effective dispute resolution. His approach is defined by thorough preparation, clear communication, patience, fairness, and a steadfast commitment to de-escalation and impartiality.

To learn more about Judge Beckloff and his mediation practice, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

CONTACT: Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution