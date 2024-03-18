Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Patricia Garcia (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

My tenure on the bench and in private practice has taught me the profound impact of mediation in transforming lives. I am honored to continue this legacy at Signature Resolution. Together, we'll navigate complexities with empathy, understanding and a commitment to empowering each individual's voice. Post this

Judge Garcia's profound commitment to family law is evident throughout her illustrious career, where she began and ended with a steadfast commitment to familial matters, with a notable assignment in criminal law in between. She served as a San Diego Superior Court judge since her appointment in 2003, after having been a Family Court commissioner for three years. While on the bench, Judge Garcia presided over complex family law trials, settlement conferences and international custody disputes under The Hague Convention, becoming one of the most experienced family law judges on the San Diego Superior Court before retiring from the bench.

Before her judicial service, Judge Garcia served as the head of the Family Law Department at Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, where she navigated complex divorce and family law matters with proficiency, earning recognition such as the esteemed Martindale-Hubbell AV lawyer rating. Her legal acumen was cultivated during her tenure as a family law associate at Mitchell Keeney Barry & Pike following her graduation from the University of San Diego School of Law.

Judge Garcia's journey into the legal arena was propelled by a deep-seated passion for problem-solving, nurtured since her formative years. Equipped with a psychology degree from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and international exposure from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain, she embarked on a path dedicated to service and education, spending four years teaching before earning her juris doctorate degree.

"As I embark on this new chapter at Signature Resolution, I reflect on my journey—a legacy built on dedication to family law, empowerment of individuals, and fostering positive resolutions. My tenure on the bench and in private practice has taught me the profound impact of mediation in transforming lives," said Judge Garcia. "I am honored to continue this legacy at Signature Resolution, employing a blend of legal expertise and psychological insight to guide families toward harmony and resolution. Together, we'll navigate complexities with empathy, understanding, and a commitment to empowering each individual's voice."

During her time as an attorney, Judge Garcia recognized the importance of empowering her clients with knowledge and support throughout the legal process. She made it a priority to not only advocate for her clients but also to educate them on financial matters and child development, ensuring they had a clear understanding of their marital property, resources, rights and options. Judge Garcia understood the significance of addressing the emotional toll of divorce and grief. She proactively connected her clients with mental health professionals, guiding them through the complexities of navigating their emotions so they could effectively focus on the practical aspects of their cases, and be prepared to move on after their divorce. This holistic approach exemplified Judge Garcia's commitment to providing comprehensive support to her clients during challenging times.

Throughout her legal career, Judge Garcia has answered the call to also serve her community beyond the bench, as demonstrated through her active participation in numerous organizations, such as the National Conference for Community and Justice, Lawyers Club of San Diego, San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association, Kids' Turn, and San Diego MANA, to name a few. Her mentorship extends to her role as a UCSD alumna, where she has been recognized with the Alumni Award for Excellence and Distinguished Service, as well as the Hispanic Scholarship Council Award for Alumni Excellence. Notable achievements include co-founding and later serving as co-chair of the UCSD Hispanic Scholarship Council, and being elected to the USD Law Alumni Board.

In her new capacity at Signature Resolution, Judge Garcia will leverage her extensive knowledge of psychology, family dynamics, and judicial problem-solving to advocate for mediation and foster positive outcomes. Her diverse background and personal experiences make her a valuable addition to the firm's panel of neutrals, poised to make a significant impact on San Diego's legal landscape.

