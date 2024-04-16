Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Peter H. Kirwan (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"Joining Signature Resolution allows me to continue this mission, using my experience to help parties find common ground and achieve equitable outcomes. I'm eager to embark on this new role, facilitating constructive dialogue and contributing to the pursuit of fair solutions for all parties." Post this

After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in political science and earning his juris doctorate from Santa Clara University Law School, Judge Kirwan entered the legal profession in 1986. His career began at Hoge, Fenton, Jones & Appel and later evolved when he co-founded the Needham, Davis, Kirwan & Young firm in 2001. His impact on the legal field was further solidified in 2006 when he was appointed to the Santa Clara County Superior Court by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Over his 14-year tenure in the civil division, Judge Kirwan left a mark, presiding over high-profile cases and earning recognition for his outstanding contributions to the legal community.

"We're excited to have Judge Kirwan join the panel at Signature Resolution. Both his ability to resolve cases, as well as his reputation to attract other talented neutrals, makes him the perfect candidate for spearheading our Silicon Valley operations," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Judge Kirwan brings a dedication to promoting constructive conversations, leading individuals to agreeable outcomes, and providing resolutions to conflicts. We believe that Judge Kirwan's involvement will further enhance our panel of neutrals, helping us to provide our clients with more effective resolutions."

During his tenure on the bench, Judge Kirwan's contributions were also recognized by the Santa Clara County Trial Lawyers Association, which honored him with the prestigious John J. Foley Trial Judge of the Year award in 2017 and voted him Case Manager of the Year in 2023. Additionally, Judge Kirwan has devoted over 15 years to educating the next generation of legal practitioners as an adjunct professor at Santa Clara University School of Law. His commitment to the legal profession extends to regularly speaking at continuing education programs and also as a member of the faculty for CJER, teaching on certain subject matters for members of the California judiciary.

In his new role, Judge Kirwan plans to utilize his extensive background as a neutral to facilitate constructive dialogue, assist parties in reaching intelligent, consensus-driven outcomes, and ensure the equitable resolution of disputes. His transition from the bench to mediation reflects his adaptable nature and persistent dedication to the values of justice, fairness, and effective conflict resolution.

