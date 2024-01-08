Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Peter Wilson (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I have experienced litigation from every angle, in almost every field, involving issues sometimes economic and sometimes personal, but always important to those involved. I believe I can bring that experience to bear in helping parties resolve their disputes fairly and expeditiously." Post this

Diversity and dedication have been hallmarks of Judge Wilson's legal career. Transitioning through various roles, he has prosecuted capital cases and served as a defense attorney, accumulating extensive experience across diverse legal domains, including administrative law, business and commercial contract disputes, class actions, construction defects, employment law, health care, and intellectual property matters. In 2010, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed Judge Wilson to the bench, where he served as an Orange County Superior Court Judge for 14 years before retiring in 2023.

"Judge Wilson brings vast experience to our Signature Resolution panel, especially after serving for five years on the Civil Complex Panel of the Superior Court of Orange County," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His commitment to fairness, thorough consideration of all perspectives, exceptional adaptability, incorporation of technology in legal proceedings, and knowledge make him a valuable addition to our panel of neutrals, benefiting clients in and around Orange County."

Educated at Rhodes University in South Africa, Judge Wilson obtained undergraduate and LL.B. degrees, complemented by a diploma in criminology from Edinburgh University. His dedication to fundamental fairness and eliminating discrimination influenced his early career as a barrister in South Africa for nearly 10 years, continuing when he relocated to the United States in 1986.

With a profound understanding of the importance of successful mediation in the legal system, Judge Wilson looks forward to contributing to this essential resolution process. Drawing on his comprehensive experience in complexity, he adopts a versatile approach to mediation, encompassing a wide range of cases. His preferred method involves thorough preparation, active listening, and a keen understanding of each party's concerns. Additionally, he values patience and the ability to creatively bridge seemingly unbridgeable gaps as essential skills in his approach.

As Judge Wilson transitions into mediation, his enthusiasm to learn and contribute to the field remains undiminished. Embarking on this new chapter, he plans to tackle mediation with the same dedication and commitment that characterized his career on the bench.

