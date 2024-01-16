Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Robert McGuiness (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I embark on this new chapter at Signature Resolution with a deep commitment to facilitating thoughtful resolutions. My emphasis on open communication and a wealth of experience in civil matters will be integral in guiding parties towards mutually beneficial outcomes." Post this

With a century-long family legacy rooted in Northern California, Judge McGuiness distinguished himself through an impressive 18-year tenure as a judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. After graduating from the UCLA School of Law in 1975, Judge McGuiness served as the research attorney for the Sonoma County Superior Court. Later, he became the founding partner of the Oakland law firm McGuiness and Northridge, which conducted a broad civil litigation practice, including family law, general civil litigation, securities class actions, and significant probate litigation.

"Judge McGuiness contributes extensive expertise to our Signature Resolution panel, particularly following a tenure as a judge in the Alameda County Superior Court," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His wealth of experience, coupled with his unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for achieving thoughtful mediated results, make him a valuable addition to our panel of neutrals, benefiting clients in and around Northern California."

Appointed to the bench in 2005 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Judge McGuiness served as a Supervising Judge in both criminal and civil courthouses. During his last four years, he dedicated himself to overseeing the Court's Civil Litigation Settlement Unit, conducting numerous settlement conferences, and presenting on civil trial practice topics. In his post-retirement phase, he will leverage his extensive background as a mediator, prioritizing thoughtful resolutions and open communication.

Judge McGuiness's commitment to excellence and passion for achieving mediated results make him a valuable addition to Signature Resolution, substantially impacting those engaging in mediation with him and contributing to the firm's expansion in Northern California.

