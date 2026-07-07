Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Socrates Peter Manoukian (Ret.) to Our Panel of Neutrals

Career judge and litigator brings an unparalleled command of civil disputes forged on both sides of the courtroom.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Hon. Socrates Peter Manoukian (Ret.) has joined our panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator in civil litigation, family law, insurance, and medical malpractice matters. Judge Manoukian spent 33 years on the Santa Clara County Superior Court bench, presiding over nearly every category of civil dispute the court hears, after building an early career litigating insurance defense and medical malpractice matters. That dual standing, built first as advocate and later as adjudicator, gives him a precise understanding of how institutions calculate risk and how those calculations hold up once a case reaches a jury.

In session, Judge Manoukian opens by giving parties genuine, unstructured time to speak, often surfacing what is actually driving a dispute before formal negotiation has the chance to. He is direct about the realities of trial when a case calls for it, naming what continued litigation will cost without closing the door on further conversation. That balance of patience and candor reflects a view he has held since long before the bench: that mediation works best when every person in the room believes their case has actually been heard.

Judge Manoukian began his legal career in Los Angeles as a civil litigator specializing in insurance defense and medical malpractice at Early, Maslach, Leavey & Nutt, which served as house counsel for Farmers Insurance Group. In 1983, he relocated to San Jose, joining the Law Offices of Burton K. Wines before co-founding Wines & Manoukian. Following his 1993 appointment to the Santa Clara County Superior Court, he served in assignments spanning civil and criminal trials, juvenile delinquency, the Appellate Department, and civil case management and discovery over more than three decades on the bench.

"Judge Manoukian has spent a career learning what actually moves people toward agreement, and that experience speaks for itself at the table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to our panel."

Judge Manoukian has remained deeply engaged in the Santa Clara County legal community throughout his career. He has served as an Adjunct Professor at Santa Clara University School of Law since 2007, has served the California Judges Association and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers in leadership roles for over fifteen years, and was named Judicial Alumnus of the Year by Southwestern Law School in 2017, recognition that reflects a career spent training the next generation of trial lawyers alongside his own practice.

Judge Manoukian earned his Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California, Los Angeles.

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About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution