Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Stephanie Bowick (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I've observed firsthand how impactful it can be when parties are given the space and support to resolve their disputes outside the courtroom. I'm thrilled to be joining Signature Resolution, an organization that shares my belief in the power of thoughtful, well-facilitated dialogue." Post this

Appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2009, Judge Bowick served with distinction for 15 ½ years, including more than a decade in the Civil Division of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. She presided over a wide range of matters, including complex business litigation, employment, real estate, insurance/bad faith, professional liability, and personal injury. Judge Bowick also effectively presided over numerous jury trials and court trials. She issued rulings that contributed to key published appellate decisions. Notably, her decisions in Siry Investment, L.P. v. Saeed Farkhondehpour, et al. (2022) 13 Cal. 5th 333 and Harmony Gold U.S.A. v. County of Los Angeles, et al. (2019) 31 Cal. App. 5th 820 reflect her ability to navigate intricate legal issues with clarity and precision.

Before her judicial appointment, Judge Bowick developed a broad and balanced legal background spanning 18 plus years through a combination of public service and private practice, representing both plaintiffs and defendants. She held litigation roles at firms including Mills & Schroeder and Barrack, Rodos & Bacine, and served as a criminal prosecutor with the San Diego City Attorney's Office, a litigator in the civil division of the San Francisco City Attorney's Office, and an Assistant General Counsel for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

"Judge Bowick brings a truly exceptional breadth of experience to our panel," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Her time on the bench, particularly in an Independent Calendar Court handling a high volume of complex civil matters, gives her a rare perspective that few can match. Whether she is facilitating a mediation or serving as an arbitrator or referee, Judge Bowick has the credibility, presence, and insight that attorneys and clients deeply respect."

Bowick is a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Howard University School of Law, and completed advanced mediation training at Pepperdine University's renowned Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution. In addition to her professional work, she regularly returns to UCLA School of Law as a guest lecturer, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of legal professionals.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego and Century City. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

