Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Susan L. Greenberg (Ret.) to Its Panel of Neutrals

Former San Mateo County Superior Court Judge brings judicial clarity, patient engagement, and a tenacious approach to resolving complex civil disputes.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Hon. Susan L. Greenberg (Ret.) has joined its panel of neutrals, where she will serve as a mediator, arbitrator, judge pro tem, discovery referee, and special master in breach of contract, civil litigation, family law, personal injury, probate, trust and estates, and real estate matters. A former prosecutor, private practitioner, and Superior Court Judge whose tenure on the San Mateo County bench encompassed some of the most demanding assignments in the Bay Area court system, Judge Greenberg brings to private dispute resolution an authoritative understanding of litigation risk, a genuine interest in what is driving each party, and a commitment to resolution that does not waver when sessions get difficult.

Judge Greenberg's approach to mediation reflects a belief she developed early and has carried through every phase of her legal career: that settlement, pursued honestly and with real investment in the people involved, produces better outcomes than ongoing litigation. She spends time with parties before formal negotiations begin, creating the conditions for candid conversation, and she draws on a firsthand command of what courts deliver to help parties understand clearly where they stand. That combination of warmth, directness, and tenacity has made her effective in matters that others have found difficult to move.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Judge Greenberg served on the San Mateo County Superior Court for 26 years, first as Commissioner beginning in 2000 and then as an elected Judge from 2014 through March 2026. Her assignments ranged across Family Law, Civil, Probate, and Criminal courts, including two consecutive terms as Criminal Presiding Judge during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her final year on the bench, she led the court's ADR programming, founding a dedicated probate volunteer ADR panel to serve parties who had no existing path to resolution. Before her judicial appointment, she served as a Deputy District Attorney in San Mateo County and spent nearly a decade in private civil practice.

"Judge Greenberg has spent her career making sure the people who come to the legal system leave with a path forward, and she brings that same standard to the mediation table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Signature Resolution."

Among her many accomplishments, Judge Greenberg was named Judge of the Year by the San Mateo County Trial Lawyers Association in 2024 and received the Years of Service Award from the San Mateo County Bar Association Women Lawyers' Section in 2025. She has served as a faculty member and commencement speaker at Golden Gate University and as an attorney coach for high school mock trial teams at Westmoor and Sequoia High Schools. She has been a member of Kiwanis International since 1987 and has served as Club Secretary, Club President, and Lt. Governor.

Judge Greenberg earned her Juris Doctor from UC Law San Francisco and her Bachelor of Arts from Claremont McKenna College.

To learn more about Hon. Susan L. Greenberg (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution