Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Suzanne DelVecchio (Ret.) to Our Panel of Neutrals

Former Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court brings institutional command, frank expectation management, and two decades of mediation practice to complex dispute resolution.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Hon. Suzanne DelVecchio (Ret.) has joined its panel of neutrals, where she will serve as a mediator and arbitrator specializing in complex business, employment, and civil matters, including personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. A former Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court and one of the most experienced neutrals in the New England legal community, Judge DelVecchio brings to every dispute a thorough command of how courts evaluate cases, a preparation-first approach that sets the terms for honest conversation, and the kind of direct, steady presence that keeps parties moving when the work gets difficult.

Judge DelVecchio approaches the mediation table with a belief that court is among the worst things that can happen to a person, and that conviction shapes how she works: she brings patience and graciousness to every room, de-escalating before the process formally begins, and giving litigants the space to feel heard before the harder conversations start. She is equally direct when directness is required. She does not shy from telling parties what their case is likely worth to a jury, framing it not as her opinion but as the reality they would face in court, and she does so with the authority of someone who has watched those juries return those verdicts. That combination of warmth and frankness is what keeps parties at the table and what has produced her settlement record.

Before entering private dispute resolution, Judge DelVecchio served on the Massachusetts Superior Court, beginning in 1985 as an Associate Justice, presiding over both civil and criminal matters. In 1999, she ascended to the role of Chief Justice, a position she held until 2004. While at the helm of the Superior Court, she launched the Business Litigation Session, a dedicated commercial docket that expanded from a county pilot into a successful statewide program. In another move to make the court more responsive to people and the business community under her leadership, Judge DelVecchio established a pro se mediation program, securing legislative funding to deploy mediators across Massachusetts so that self-represented litigants had meaningful access to resolution. Before her appointment to the bench, she spent a decade as Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Boston and went on to co-found her own litigation firm.

"Judge DelVecchio has spent her career building the kind of credibility that makes a genuine difference in the mediation room," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are excited to welcome her to Signature Resolution."

Judge DelVecchio has received the Distinguished Jurist Award from the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers and the Essex County Bar Association, the Judicial Merit Award from the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Lawyers, and honorary Doctors of Law from Suffolk University School of Law and New England School of Law. She served as President of the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers and as an Adjunct Professor at Boston University School of Law, where she taught trial practice from 1993 until 2012.

Judge DelVecchio earned her Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School and her Bachelor of Arts from Wheaton College.

To learn more about Hon. Suzanne DelVecchio (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution