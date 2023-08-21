Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Terry A. Green to Panel of Neutrals

"With my background in litigation and a commitment to fostering open communication and understanding, I am eager to contribute to the firm's mission of helping parties reach mutually beneficial solutions." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to announce Judge Terry A. Green as the newest addition to our neutral panel," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "With a proven track record of expertise, he certainly exemplifies the excellence and integrity we seek and has earned a reputation for fostering constructive dialogue and guiding parties towards successful resolution."

Judge Green's legal career began after graduating from law school in 1972 when he joined the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office as deputy district attorney. Discovering a passion for litigation and advocacy in the courtroom, he handled numerous high-profile cases, including People v. Sims, (1993) 5 Cal 4th 405, and People v. Kirkpatrick, (1994) 7 Cal 4th 988.

In 1987, Judge Green made a transition to civil practice, serving Of Counsel to Adams, Duque & Hazeltine for five years. During this period, he adeptly handled all aspects of civil trial practice, from discovery through trial, with a primary focus on cases involving insurance bad faith, shareholder actions, lender liability, civil rights and real estate matters. Judge Green's experience as a deputy district attorney fueled his ambition to become a judge, and he achieved his goal with an appointment to the Pasadena Municipal Court in 1992. Recognizing his abilities and dedication, he was elevated to the prestigious Los Angeles Superior Court in 1995.

Since 2005, Judge Green has presided over Department 14, an independent calendar (IC) court situated in the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. In this capacity, he has skillfully overseen various stages of legal proceedings, including pre-trial and trial matters, settlement conferences, and jury and bench trials. Judge Green particularly enjoyed the interactive nature of IC courts, relishing the opportunity to engage with counsel regarding their legal issues and assisting in advancing cases toward resolution, whether through settlement or trial.

Dispute mediation and assisting parties in reaching agreements is a natural extension of Judge Green's years on the bench. He enjoys the interactive aspect of mediation and prefers the informal setting over the courtroom to reach creative solutions. Judge Green's extensive experience in the trial court has given him insight into bringing parties to mutually acceptable resolutions. His commitment to reaching settlements and expertise in navigating complex legal issues make him a highly respected professional in the field. Judge Green is eager to expand into private judging, including arbitrations, and looks forward to utilizing his skills in his new role with Signature Resolution.

To learn more about Hon. Terry A. Green, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

# # #

