Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Victor E. Bianchini (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

My career has been dedicated to helping people resolve their disputes, from serving as a U.S. Magistrate Judge and state court settlement judge to mediating over 3,500 cases. Joining Signature Resolution allows me to continue this work with a team that values listening, patience, and perseverance.

Judge Bianchini's judicial career began as a U.S. Commissioner, followed by his tenure as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of California. He was then appointed as a state court judge, serving for 20 years, during which he extensively acted as the Court's settlement judge. After retiring from the Superior Court of San Diego in 2002, Judge Bianchini launched a private mediation practice. His expertise was soon recognized by the Federal Courts in New York, where he served part-time as a settlement judge for complex civil litigation and prisoner civil rights cases.

"We are thrilled to welcome Judge Bianchini to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member. "His distinguished career and esteemed reputation within the community make him an invaluable addition to our panel of neutrals. Judge Bianchini's extensive experience with civil litigation, combined with his two decades in private dispute resolution, make him another great option for our clients in Southern California."

Throughout his tenure on state and federal benches and private mediation practice, Judge Bianchini has mediated over 3,500 cases, ranging from straightforward disputes to intricate, multi-issue complex cases. His record includes numerous multi-million-dollar settlements in diverse and challenging cases, such as patent disputes and class actions. His judicial experience as a trial judge in both the federal and state systems, encompassing a wide range of civil cases, has greatly enhanced his mediation practice in the private sector.

At Signature Resolution, Judge Bianchini will continue emphasizing that listening, patience and a commitment to resolution are essential to his approach. Championing the settlement process throughout his career, his promise to his clients is to leverage his unmatched experience to deliver superior mediation services.

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

