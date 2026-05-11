Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Wendy L. Wilcox (Ret.) to Its Panel of Neutrals

Former Los Angeles Superior Court judge brings exceptional trial experience, judicial authority, and a disciplined approach to resolving complex civil disputes.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Judge Wilcox has joined its panel of neutrals, where she will mediate and arbitrate a broad range of complex civil matters, including catastrophic injury, wrongful death, products liability, mass tort, toxic tort, insurance and insurance bad faith, construction defects, professional liability, employment, public entity, and class action matters, among others.

Judge Wilcox brings to private dispute resolution a perspective shaped by two distinct and complementary careers. As a litigator, she founded and led what came to be the largest women-owned litigation firm in California and Nevada, trying complex matters across major practice areas without a single trial loss. On the bench, she presided over civil and family law matters on the Los Angeles Superior Court and conducted Mandatory Settlement Conferences with a consistent focus on moving parties toward closure. That combination of trial experience and judicial discipline gives her an authoritative understanding of what drives disputes and what it takes to resolve them.

"Judge Wilcox brings a depth of civil litigation experience and judicial discipline that is felt immediately at the mediation table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Signature Resolution."

Judge Wilcox has served on the Los Angeles Superior Court's Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee and Trial Jurors Committee, and on the boards of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance. She co-founded the Women's Construction Litigation Alliance and has written and spoken for the Defense Research Institute and the Professional Liability Underwriting Society. She is a member of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms, and the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Judge Wilcox earned her Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles.

To learn more about Hon. Wendy L. Wilcox (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution