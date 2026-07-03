Signature Resolution Welcomes Jack Haverty to Our Panel of Neutrals

Civil litigator and military judge brings three decades of plaintiff and defense experience to private dispute resolution.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Jack Haverty has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator in personal injury, commercial litigation, insurance bad faith, premises and product liability, professional liability, construction, and tort matters. A former Marine Corps Judge Advocate, military judge, and veteran trial attorney, Jack arrives at Signature Resolution having spent three decades representing both plaintiffs and insurance carriers. He brings to every dispute a precise, bilateral understanding of how each side argues its case, assesses its risk, and decides what resolution is worth.

Jack approaches each session with a clear-eyed read of the evidentiary and practical realities each party faces, a genuine attentiveness to what each side needs to feel heard, and the kind of structured patience that keeps difficult negotiations from stalling permanently. His directness, patience under pressure, and willingness to pursue resolution across as many sessions as required are what make difficult cases move.

Jack began his legal career as a Judge Advocate in the United States Marine Corps, where he tried eight general courts-martial to verdict and later served as a military judge presiding over special and general courts-martial in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. Upon transitioning to civilian practice, Jack joined New England's largest insurance defense firm, making partner within four years, before founding his own practice in 1995. Over three decades, he built a reputation representing plaintiffs and insurance carriers across personal injury, commercial, and liability matters, taking more than 200 cases to verdict in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

"Jack brings a command of civil litigation that has been tested from every angle, and a genuine commitment to the people at the table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are pleased to welcome him to our panel."

Jack is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association Litigation Section and a lecturer for Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education. He is a recipient of the Legion of Merit from the United States Armed Forces.

Jack earned his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University School of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

To learn more about Jack Haverty, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact: Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution