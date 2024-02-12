Signature Resolution Welcomes Jim Leonard to Panel of Neutrals

"As a mediator, I am excited to contribute empathy, understanding, and constructive solutions to promptly and effectively resolve client issues. Together with the rest of the esteemed neutrals on this panel, I look forward to shaping a future of thoughtful and impactful dispute resolution." Post this

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Signature Resolution, where I bring over 40 years of experience as a trusted business adviser and litigator," said Leonard. "My passion for making a meaningful impact through words has guided my career, and as a mediator, I am excited to contribute empathy, understanding, and constructive solutions to promptly and effectively resolve client issues. Together with the rest of the esteemed neutrals on this panel, I look forward to shaping a future of thoughtful and impactful dispute resolution."

Leonard began his legal career at Hughes & Associates in Dallas, Texas, where he conducted numerous first-chair jury trials in a variety of legal fields. He joined Newton Medical Group in San Francisco in 1987 as general counsel, where he specialized in forensic science and medical evaluations. By 1990, he was vice president of claims and general counsel at MAG Mutual Insurance Company in Atlanta, where he oversaw the legal and claims departments for Georgia's largest professional liability insurer. Leonard went into private practice in 1999 at Kilpatrick Stockton in Atlanta, representing corporate and individual policyholders in insurance disputes. He later joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP in 2010, specializing in securing insurance proceeds for clients and providing expertise in complex insurance and indemnity matters, where he spent the last 13 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Leonard to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His deep commitment to finding constructive solutions and thoughtful consideration in mediation is perfectly aligned with our core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion. Jim Leonard brings an invaluable blend of expertise and personal attributes that make him a perfect fit for spearheading the firm's expansion on the East Coast."

With extensive experience representing policyholders and working in-house for insurance companies, Leonard brings a deep understanding of the financial and emotional impacts of coverage disputes to his new role as a mediator with Signature Resolution. His unique background offers a perspective that promises to enrich the mediation process for all parties involved.

To learn more about Jim Leonard, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution