Signature Resolution Welcomes Jim Leonard to Panel of Neutrals

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution, a leader in alternative dispute resolution, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Leonard to its panel of neutrals. With over four decades years of experience, Leonard is a trusted business adviser, formidable litigator, and seasoned insurance professional who has dedicated his career to creating effective dispute resolution strategies.
Leonard has extensive experience in a variety of industries and professions, demonstrating a thorough understanding of insurance and coverage disputes. His legal journey began at a young age, as evidenced by his passion for the law. Leonard began college at the age of 16 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Southern Methodist University before earning a Juris Doctorate from the Dedman School of Law. His academic achievements, combined with practical courtroom experience, paved the way for his successful legal career.
"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Signature Resolution, where I bring over 40 years of experience as a trusted business adviser and litigator," said Leonard. "My passion for making a meaningful impact through words has guided my career, and as a mediator, I am excited to contribute empathy, understanding, and constructive solutions to promptly and effectively resolve client issues. Together with the rest of the esteemed neutrals on this panel, I look forward to shaping a future of thoughtful and impactful dispute resolution."
Leonard began his legal career at Hughes & Associates in Dallas, Texas, where he conducted numerous first-chair jury trials in a variety of legal fields. He joined Newton Medical Group in San Francisco in 1987 as general counsel, where he specialized in forensic science and medical evaluations. By 1990, he was vice president of claims and general counsel at MAG Mutual Insurance Company in Atlanta, where he oversaw the legal and claims departments for Georgia's largest professional liability insurer. Leonard went into private practice in 1999 at Kilpatrick Stockton in Atlanta, representing corporate and individual policyholders in insurance disputes. He later joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP in 2010, specializing in securing insurance proceeds for clients and providing expertise in complex insurance and indemnity matters, where he spent the last 13 years.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Leonard to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His deep commitment to finding constructive solutions and thoughtful consideration in mediation is perfectly aligned with our core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion. Jim Leonard brings an invaluable blend of expertise and personal attributes that make him a perfect fit for spearheading the firm's expansion on the East Coast."
With extensive experience representing policyholders and working in-house for insurance companies, Leonard brings a deep understanding of the financial and emotional impacts of coverage disputes to his new role as a mediator with Signature Resolution. His unique background offers a perspective that promises to enrich the mediation process for all parties involved.
