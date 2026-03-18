Signature Resolution Welcomes Joanna Curtis to Its Panel of Neutrals

"After decades in the courtroom, I have learned that resolution requires both strength and restraint. My role as a neutral is to create a disciplined, respectful space where difficult conversations can take place, where risks are evaluated honestly, and where parties can move forward with clarity." Post this

"After decades in the courtroom, I have learned that resolution requires both strength and restraint. My role as a neutral is to create a disciplined, respectful space where difficult conversations can take place, where risks are evaluated honestly, and where parties can move forward with clarity. I approach every matter with preparation, steady guidance, and a deep respect for the human weight behind each dispute."

Throughout her career, Joanna has been guided by a commitment to advocacy and fairness. After decades as an accomplished prosecutor, she transitioned to mediation with the recognition that helping parties reach resolution can be as meaningful as prevailing at trial. She approaches each matter with strength and restraint, leveraging silence, careful listening, and direct engagement to identify the underlying issues that often drive impasse.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Joanna served for nearly fifteen years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Central and Southern Districts of California. In the Central District, she held senior leadership roles as Chief of both the Violent and Organized Crime Section and the General Crimes Section. These roles required her to manage complex investigations, lead trial teams, and guide high stakes decision making under intense pressure. Most recently, she served as Senior Trial Counsel at Fox Law, representing victims of utility caused wildfires and serious negligence.

"Ms. Curtis' career reflects a deep commitment to advocacy and an ability to manage emotionally charged disputes with composure and clarity," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "Her experience working closely with victims and leading federal trial teams gives her a perspective that few mediators possess. Parties trust her because she balances strength with restraint and creates a process where difficult issues can be addressed honestly and respectfully."

In addition to her mediation practice, Joanna serves as an Adjunct Professor of Trial Practice at Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law. She remains deeply committed to service in the Los Angeles community through her volunteer work with the American Red Cross and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. These roles reflect her longstanding dedication to advocacy, mentorship, and public service.

Joanna earned her Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from San Diego State University.

To learn more about Joanna Curtis, please visit: signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 213-622-1002, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution