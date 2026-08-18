Signature Resolution Welcomes John D. Hanify to Our Panel of Neutrals

Commercial litigator and firm founder brings four decades inside business conflict and a disciplined commitment to resolution.

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that John D. Hanify has joined our panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator in business and commercial disputes, including shareholder litigation, financial institution matters, ERISA claims, fraud, and corporation and partnership conflicts. A co-founder of Hanify & King and former head of Jones Day's Boston litigation practice, John built his career representing businesses at the moments that defined them, navigating the shareholder battles, federal securities disputes, and fiduciary conflicts where the stakes extended far beyond the courtroom. He comes to mediation with the kind of authority that only comes from having carried those cases from the first filing to the final resolution.

At the mediation table, John combines substantive depth with a practiced ability to read the human dynamics beneath a dispute. He identifies what each party actually needs to move, addresses the risks and realities of their positions directly, and builds the structured shared ground that transforms entrenched positions into workable resolution. He holds the process together until a complete, enforceable agreement is documented, treating anything short of that as unfinished work.

John's path to commercial litigation began in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts, where he earned a reputation for civil litigation skill and principled engagement across the federal legal community. He went on to co-found Hanify & King in 1980, building it over three decades into a forty-lawyer firm with offices in Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City, before joining Jones Day to establish and lead its Boston litigation practice. What that career produced was a mediator with an honest, ground-level understanding of what commercial conflict costs and what it takes to end it on terms that actually hold.

"John brings a commanding understanding of commercial litigation and a steadfast commitment to finding the resolution that actually serves all parties," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to our panel."

John teaches Mediation and Dispute Resolution Principles as an Adjunct Professor at Boston College Law School and has lectured in the National Institute of Trial Attorneys Negotiation and Mediation Skills Programs. He has been recognized as a top-ranked trial lawyer by Chambers USA and named to Best Lawyers in America and Massachusetts Super Lawyers for multiple years. He is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, the Boston Bar Foundation, and the Massachusetts Bar Foundation, and serves as Chairman of the Business Advisory Council at Boston College Law School.

John earned his Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College.

To learn more about John D. Hanify, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution