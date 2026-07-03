Signature Resolution Welcomes John G. Bagley to Our Panel of Neutrals

Accomplished civil trial lawyer brings bilateral litigation experience, a candid approach to expectation management, and a person-centered commitment to dispute resolution.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that John G. Bagley has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator, arbitrator, and discovery referee specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, employment, commercial litigation, premises and products liability, sexual assault claims, wrongful death, and other complex matters. A civil trial lawyer who took more than 100 cases to verdict across Massachusetts state and federal courts, John brings to every dispute firsthand insight into what is actually at stake for plaintiffs, defendants, and insurers alike, and an approach rooted in candor, preparation, and thoughtful relationship building with every party in the room.

John prepares plaintiffs honestly for the pace and weight of the day before it begins, offers insurers his frank assessment when he believes a case has been undervalued, and draws on his extensive trial experience to ground expectations in the realities of what juries actually do. When negotiations reach an impasse, he employs a range of creative techniques to restore momentum, inviting parties to propose rather than react and identifying new negotiating space without forcing premature commitment. That combination of clear-eyed engagement and tactical adaptability has built John a strong record of repeat engagement from attorneys on both sides of the table.

John began his career at Shumway, Giguere and Byrne in Worcester, where he was handed first-chair trial responsibility from the start of his practice, trying 25 civil jury cases before completing his fifth year. He went on to Egan, Flanagan and Cohen in Springfield, where he developed a niche in medical malpractice defense that grew into a lasting referral relationship with a leading insurer and a consistent trial docket. In 2000, he joined Morrison Mahoney in Boston, where he became one of the firm's leading trial lawyers for large and complex matters across employment, general liability, and commercial disputes. His pristine reputation within the broader legal community and incomparable trial mastery earned him election as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honor limited to less than 5% of eligible attorneys.

"John's firsthand command of both sides of a civil dispute is exactly the kind of perspective that changes the dynamic in a mediation room," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to the Signature Resolution panel."

John is also a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America and as a Super Lawyer by Boston Magazine. He was appointed by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to the Clients' Security Board, served as President of the Hampden County Bar Association, and lectured to lawyers and professional groups on more than 30 occasions.

John earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Suffolk University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross.

To learn more about John G. Bagley, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact: Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution