Signature Resolution Welcomes Julianne Pinter to Panel of Neutrals

At Signature Resolution, Pinter focuses on matters spanning employment, entertainment, and technology disputes, as well as trade secrets, non-profit, healthcare, and complex business matters. She draws on her experience representing clients ranging from Fortune 25 and Fortune 500 companies to emerging start-ups and nonprofits, as well as achieving multimillion dollar judgements and settlements for claimants.

Before devoting her practice exclusively to dispute resolution, Pinter served as a lead trial attorney at Ogletree Deakins in Torrance, California, and as in-house counsel for both a Fortune 500 company and a leading entertainment company. She has tried over 60 cases to verdict, argued appeals, and participated in mediations and arbitrations, honing a skill set that translates seamlessly to her neutral role. She is particularly adept at handling challenging matters, using constant communication, empathy, and careful framing of parties' options to move cases toward resolution.

"We are proud to welcome Julianne to the Signature Resolution team," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "Having navigated countless matters as a respected trial and in-house attorney, she holds the integrity and deep insight required to guide parties to resolution, even in the most intense business and commercial conflicts."

In previous years, Pinter has been recognized as Trial Attorney of the Year. Her professional achievements include serving as a Legal Seminar Provider for Firm Fundamentals and speaking at various events, including the Navigating California Employment Law seminar. Outside of the courtroom, she dedicates her free time to mentoring the next generation of attorneys and serves on the boards of the Northern California Fraud Investigators Association and Forever Found, a non-profit dedicated to preventing and addressing human trafficking. Pinter earned her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Montana.

