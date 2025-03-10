Signature Resolution Welcomes Justice Brian S. Currey (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I look forward to applying my judicial experience and problem-solving approach so parties and their counsel are satisfied with the process, amenable to the result, and able to move forward with confidence." Post this

Justice Currey's legal career spans nearly three decades at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, where he litigated high-profile cases involving business disputes, environmental law, intellectual property, antitrust, and product liability. He previously served as Counsel to Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and as Deputy Mayor for Economic and Business Policy, overseeing major infrastructure and regulatory matters.

In 2014, Justice Currey was appointed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, later serving on the Complex Civil Litigation Court. His judicial career culminated with his appointment to the California Court of Appeal, where he was ultimately elevated to Presiding Justice. His contributions to the legal field were recognized with the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Outstanding Jurist Award in 2024. Throughout his tenure, he was recognized for his balanced decision-making, leadership in judicial education, and commitment to neutrality.

"We are honored to welcome Justice Currey to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "With a distinguished career as a 'big law' trial lawyer, trial judge, and Justice on the Court of Appeal, Justice Currey offers a wealth of experience to our team. His diverse background provides him with a unique perspective on case evaluation and outcomes, which will undoubtedly be invaluable in helping parties resolve their disputes."

Justice Currey is a dedicated educator and legal thought leader. He has taught at the California Appellate Institute, Witkin Judicial College, and the USC Gould School of Law. As Chair of the California Civility Task Force, he has also championed efforts to promote professionalism and civility in the legal field, reinforcing his reputation as a trusted and fair-minded leader.

At Signature Resolution, Justice Currey will focus on mediating a wide range of disputes, including appellate matters, business conflicts, class actions, environmental litigation, employment disputes, and professional malpractice claims.

To learn more about Justice Brian S. Currey, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution