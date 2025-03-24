Signature Resolution Welcomes Justin F. Marquez to Panel of Neutrals

"I'm excited to bring my experience to Signature Resolution as a mediator. My goal is to help parties find intelligent, strategic, and practical solutions that achieve meaningful results." Post this

Marquez has successfully litigated cases at the highest levels, including the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the California Court of Appeal, and federal district courts nationwide. Prior to joining Signature Resolution, he was a Senior Partner at Wilshire Law Firm, where he developed and led the firm's wage and hour class action practice. Under his leadership, the department became one of California's most formidable class action teams, securing over $75 million in settlements in 2023 alone. His extensive background in complex litigation makes him uniquely equipped to navigate the nuanced factors that drive case valuation and resolution strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin Marquez to our panel," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member at Signature Resolution. "His impressive track record in class action suits within California, his deep understanding of employment law, and his ability to connect with parties will make him an invaluable addition to our team and the clients we aim to serve."

Marquez holds a Juris Doctorate from Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from UCLA, where he graduated magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and with College Honors. His legal expertise has been widely recognized—he was honored with the California Lawyers Attorney of the Year (CLAY) Award by the Daily Journal in 2024. He has also been recognized among the "Best Lawyers in America" since 2023, designated as a "Super Lawyer" since 2022, and previously honored as a "Super Lawyer Rising Star."

At Signature Resolution, Marquez will focus on mediating disputes in class actions, PAGA, employment law, consumer protection, wage and hour, privacy violations, and complex litigation. His approach emphasizes practicality, strategic insight, and balanced risk assessment, ensuring that all parties achieve meaningful and effective resolutions.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

