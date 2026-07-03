Signature Resolution Welcomes Mark R. Karsner to Our Panel of Neutrals

Seasoned neutral and career civil litigator joins Signature Resolution with deep experience in personal injury and insurance disputes.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Mark R. Karsner has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator specializing in personal injury, products liability, premises liability, wrongful death, and insurance disputes, as well as business disputes. A seasoned civil litigator and neutral with over 2,000 disputes heard to his name, Mark brings a career-long commitment to helping people navigate some of the most consequential moments in their lives, and the clear-eyed, practical command to move parties toward resolution.

Having represented both plaintiffs and insurance carriers across more than four decades of litigation, Mark arrives at the mediation table with a precise understanding of each party's position, not in theory, but from direct experience on both sides of these disputes. He knows how claims departments operate under pressure, how authority limits shape what adjusters can offer, and what injured parties need to hear before they can make sound decisions. That cross-party perspective, combined with a record of more than 100 cases taken to jury verdict, gives Mark a command of personal injury and insurance matters that informs every aspect of his neutral practice.

At the mediation table, Mark is thorough, patient, and candid. He prepares carefully for every session, makes time to connect with parties before proceedings begin, and creates the conditions for honest conversation. When perspective is needed, he offers it directly, surfacing the risks and case realities each side may be undervaluing and making space for pragmatic solutions. He does not consider the work finished until a path forward has been found.

"Mark has an unparalleled understanding of the full landscape of personal injury and insurance disputes," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to the Signature Resolution panel."

Mark began his career at Wynn & Wynn in 1979, where he rose to Chairman of the Litigation Department before founding Karsner & Meehan in 1995. He began his neutral practice the same year and ran both in parallel for more than two decades before transitioning to mediation and arbitration full-time. He has lectured at MCLE on trial technique, insurance law, and mediation, and served on the boards of the United Way and the YMCA.

Mark earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University.

To learn more about Mark R. Karsner, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution