Signature Resolution Welcomes Mark Zemelman to Panel of Neutrals

For over 30 years, Mr. Zemelman worked for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (dba Kaiser Permanente), ultimately rising to the role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Zemelman managed the national legal department and was directly involved in addressing large legal issues, including high-stakes litigation. He led Kaiser Permanente's national legal department through transformative challenges such as navigating the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, major in-house labor disputes, and precedent-setting litigation, all while modernizing the company's legal operations and building one of the most diverse corporate legal teams in the country.

Beginning his career in San Francisco, Mr. Zemelman initially practiced environmental law and civil rights litigation at leading firms including Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen. Known during this time for his rigorous legal analysis, Mr. Zemelman additionally co-authored treatises on environmental law while regularly teaching at University of California, Berkeley before transitioning to his role at Kaiser Permanente's national legal department in 1991, where he spent the remainder of his law career.

Since leaving Kaiser Permanente's national legal department in 2023, Mr. Zemelman has focused on his neutral practice. He served as an arbitrator on the American Arbitration Association's healthcare panel and taught healthcare law at local universities nearby. He is a prolific author and speaker on healthcare law, corporate legal operations, and diversity in the legal profession, co-authoring Extending Justice: Strategies to Increase Inclusion and Reduce Bias in 2022.

"Mark's career is nothing short of remarkable," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "As the longtime General Counsel of Kaiser Permanente's national legal department, he built and led one of the country's most sophisticated legal operations and gained unparalleled insight into complex dispute resolution. That combination of subject-matter expertise and leadership is rare, and we're excited to see him bring his knowledge to our clients and colleagues with Signature Resolution."

Mr. Zemelman earned his J.D. from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly Hastings College of the Law), magna cum laude, and his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

