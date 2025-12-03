Signature Resolution Welcomes Michèle Bissada to Panel of Neutrals

"I've always believed that how a case is resolved is just as important as the resolution itself. People deserve a process that is respectful, transparent, and dignified, especially when the issues at hand are deeply personal." Post this

A Certified Family Law Specialist and Fellow of both the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), Bissada has long been regarded as one of California's leading authorities in complex family and partnership dissolution matters. Her experience spans high-net-worth cases involving private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and other intricate financial structures, as well as high-conflict custody disputes requiring sensitivity to family dynamics, child resistance, and relocation challenges.

Before devoting her practice exclusively to dispute resolution, Bissada served as Principal and Owner at Flicker, Kerin, Kruger & Bissada LLP, where she helped establish one of Silicon Valley's most respected family law firms. Representing high-profile and high-net-worth clients, she became known for her steady presence, meticulous preparation, and balanced judgment, qualities that now define her approach as a neutral. Her ability to create an environment of calm and clarity allows parties to move forward from conflict with understanding and dignity.

"Michèle exemplifies the qualities we value most at Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Her integrity and insight are matched by an extraordinary ability to manage emotionally intense situations with grace and authority. She has earned the trust of clients, counsel, and colleagues alike, and we are proud to welcome her to our panel."

Bissada has been recognized by SuperLawyers annually for 20 consecutive years, since 2006 and by Best Lawyers of American by US New & World Report since 2021, with the recognition of "Lawyer of the Year" for the greater San Jose area for 2023 and 2024. As past president of the AAML Northern California Chapter, she co-chaired its Trial Practicum program from 2017-2024, is a co-leader for one of the mentoring groups in its Mentorship Program for a second term (2025-2027), and continues to help shape the future of family law through national AAML and AFCC educational programs.

Bissada earned her Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Davis.

To learn more about Michèle Bissada, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 213-622-1002, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution