Signature Resolution Welcomes Noah D. Lebowitz to Panel of Neutrals

Noah is widely respected for his direct, patient, and candid mediation style. Drawing on years of experience representing individuals in high stakes employment matters, he brings a nuanced understanding of the legal, emotional, and practical forces that often drive conflict. Parties and counsel value his ability to foster honest dialogue, test assumptions, and help participants engage meaningfully in the negotiation process.

"Noah brings an exceptional level of focus and credibility to employment dispute resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "His deep subject matter knowledge, combined with his direct and thoughtful approach, allows parties to confront difficult issues with clarity and confidence. He embodies the qualities we value most in our neutrals."

Throughout his career, Noah has approached dispute resolution with the belief that meaningful progress begins when parties feel heard and understood. In mediation, he emphasizes careful listening, calm engagement, and a willingness to address difficult issues directly. By creating an environment where attorneys and clients can exchange views candidly and in good faith, he helps reduce tension and refocus discussions on the core facts, risks, and paths toward resolution.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Noah built a distinguished career representing plaintiffs in employment matters throughout California. He began his practice focusing on disability access and discrimination during the early implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, developing a strong foundation in statutory interpretation and enforcement. He practiced at Schneider, McCormac and Wallace and later at McGuinn, Hillsman and Palefsky, a leading plaintiff side employment firm. In 2007, he co-founded Duckworth Peters Lebowitz Olivier, LLP, where he spent more than a decade building a highly regarded employment practice. In 2018, he launched the Law Office of Noah D. Lebowitz, continuing his work representing employees in complex and emotionally charged disputes.

In addition to his litigation background, Noah brings extensive experience as a neutral. He has served as an arbitrator on the American Arbitration Association's Employment and Consumer Panels and as a Judge Pro Tem for the San Francisco Superior Court, where he focused exclusively on discovery disputes across the court's civil docket. He has also been appointed by multiple courts to serve as a discovery referee in employment and other civil matters. His experience as an Adjunct Professor at UC Law San Francisco reflects his commitment to thoughtful analysis and legal education.

Noah has been recognized as a Northern California Super Lawyer since 2009 and is a Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. He has served in numerous leadership roles within the employment law community and is valued by colleagues for his integrity, preparation, and ability to guide parties toward practical resolution.

