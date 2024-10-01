Signature Resolution Welcomes Nolan Armstrong to Panel of Neutrals

"My experience handling complex cases has honed my skills in navigating intricate disputes with a focus on empathy, clear communication and a collaborative approach. I am committed to fostering an environment of trust and constructive dialogue, ensuring that all parties feel respected." Post this

"I am excited to leverage my litigation background and innovative dispute resolution strategies in my new role at Signature Resolution," said Armstrong. "My experience handling complex cases, from class actions to personal injury, has honed my skills in navigating intricate disputes with a focus on empathy, clear communication and a collaborative approach. I am committed to fostering an environment of trust and constructive dialogue, ensuring that all parties feel heard and respected throughout the resolution process."

Before his role at Signature Resolution, Armstrong was a partner at McNamara, Ambacher, Wheeler, Hirsig & Gray, LLP in Pleasant Hill, CA. He oversaw a spectrum of civil litigation matters in both State and Federal courts, including personal injury and real property defense, landlord-tenant litigation, employment defense, professional negligence and the defense of public entities in various tort claims. A highlight of his career was leading the defense in a class action suit against a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, which faced allegations of nationwide breaches of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nolan Armstrong to Signature Resolution's growing panel of Northern California neutrals," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member. "As a successful trial attorney with two decades of litigation experience, Nolan is transitioning to a full-time ADR practice at the top of his game. It is also an honor to have him join us as the most recent former president of the Association of Defense Counsel, an exceptional organization. We are confident that Nolan's outstanding legal acumen and extensive trial experience will make him an invaluable resource in guiding conflicting parties toward resolution."

Armstrong earned his Juris Doctorate with honors from The George Washington University Law School in 2005, where he was recognized as a Thurgood Marshall Scholar. Throughout his career, he has been actively involved with the Association of Defense Counsel of Northern California and Nevada (ADCNCN), serving as its President in 2023 and as a member of its Board of Directors since 2014. His other professional memberships include the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel and the Contra Costa County Bar Association. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Contra Costa County Public Law Library.

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

