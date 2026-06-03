Signature Resolution Welcomes Patrick D. Robbins to Its Panel of Neutrals

Former Acting U.S. Attorney and white collar defense veteran brings a career-long command of complex federal disputes to Signature Resolution.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Patrick D. Robbins has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator specializing in securities and shareholder derivative actions, antitrust, complex contract and commercial litigation, cryptocurrency and blockchain, government and public sector matters, and trade secrets. A former federal prosecutor, complex civil litigator and white collar defense partner at Shearman & Sterling, and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Patrick arrives at Signature Resolution with a complete, working knowledge of how high-stakes federal disputes are constructed, contested, and resolved, and a 15-year record of helping parties in the Northern District find their way to settlement.

Patrick is deliberate and thorough in his preparation, but what defines his sessions is what happens before negotiations begin in earnest. He reaches out to both sides in advance, learns what each party most needs the other to hear, and builds the kind of trust that allows people to speak honestly rather than strategically. He gives parties real time and space to be heard, and understands that for many of them, that experience is what makes resolution feel possible. When sessions stall, he addresses litigation reality directly, offering each side a credible, unsentimental read of where their case stands and what continued conflict is likely to cost them.

Patrick clerked for the Honorable Aubrey E. Robinson, Jr., Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, before becoming an associate at Shearman & Sterling and eventually joining the Northern District's U.S. Attorney's Office, where he led the Securities Fraud Section and the Enron-era energy market manipulation investigation. His return to Shearman & Sterling in 2004 as a partner placed him on the other side of the table, defending the country's largest financial institutions, Fortune 500 corporations and technology companies, and most prominent executives against the same weight of federal scrutiny he had spent a decade wielding. That dual vantage point, sharpened further by his return to public service as First Assistant and ultimately Acting U.S. Attorney, is what gives Patrick his precise read of what each party in a complex federal dispute is actually facing. His decades of independent board investigation work, conducted for major corporations navigating government scrutiny and civil litigation, extended that objectivity into a third arena long before he came to Signature Resolution.

"Patrick brings to Signature Resolution a command of complex federal litigation that has been tested at every level," said Dario Higuchi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to the Signature Resolution panel."

Patrick is a Board Member of the Institute for International Criminal Investigations at The Hague and has served as faculty for the Trial Advocacy Program at the International Criminal Court and for the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. He is a former President of the Federal Bar Association's Northern District of California Chapter and served on the Northern District's Criminal Justice Act Panel for nearly two decades, and on the Northern District's panel of mediators and early neutral evaluators for 15 years.

Patrick earned his Juris Doctor from the Washington College of Law at American University, and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

To learn more about Patrick D. Robbins, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. Signature Resolution has offices across the state of California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution