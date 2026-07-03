Signature Resolution Welcomes Paul A. Finn to Our Panel of Neutrals

Veteran neutral and CMCI founder joins Signature Resolution with unparalleled depth of experience in complex civil litigation and mass tort.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Paul A. Finn has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator specializing in complex civil litigation matters and mass claims involving institutional liability, catastrophic injury, and multi-party construction disputes. As the founder and chief executive of Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. (CMCI), a Massachusetts-based ADR firm, Paul's practice includes work on some of the most complex, large-scale claims in the country, with over 10,000 mediations and arbitrations to his name. Known for his substantive expertise, unsentimental candor, and staying power when the stakes are extraordinarily high, Paul has established a national reputation for handling large-scale, high-profile proceedings that few neutrals are as well-positioned to take on.

At the mediation table, Paul is known for being direct, thoroughly prepared, and unrelenting in his pursuit of resolution. He does not traffic in false optimism; he helps parties understand their situation clearly, engages with the substance of what is keeping them apart, and stays fully committed through the difficult stretches of complex proceedings. Attorneys who work with him describe a neutral who is equally comfortable managing a single high-stakes dispute and coordinating across a large claimant pool, and who brings the same disciplined focus to both.

Before founding CMCI in 1992, Paul co-founded Berks & Finn in Brockton, Massachusetts, where he practiced across criminal, civil, family, and Social Security matters. He also holds a Master of Liberal Arts in Government from Harvard University, earned while running CMCI full-time, and prevailed in a landmark Massachusetts Appeals Court decision establishing that a mediator cannot be compelled to testify about the content of a mediation.

"Paul Finn is one of the most experienced neutrals in the country, and his work at CMCI has set a standard for what serious, high-stakes dispute resolution looks like," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to the Signature Resolution panel."

Paul is a member of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and the American Society of Legal Writers, and co-author of the Massachusetts Practice Series, Mediation and Arbitration, Vol. 47. He earned his Juris Doctor from New England School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Stonehill College.

To learn more about Paul A. Finn, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution