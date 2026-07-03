Signature Resolution Welcomes Peg Toledo to Our Panel of Neutrals

Former Certified Appellate Specialist and complex civil litigator brings a rigorous command of litigation risk and a presence-driven approach to resolution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Peg Toledo has joined our panel of neutrals, where she will serve as a mediator in complex civil disputes across appellate, environmental, business, commercial, class action, consumer protection, and employment matters, among others. A former Certified Appellate Specialist whose career spans Big Law, the California Attorney General's Office, and private firm leadership, Peg brings to the mediation table a firsthand command of what continued litigation asks of the parties who pursue it, earned through years of helping counsel navigate some of the most consequential civil matters in California.

At the table, Peg listens past what parties have argued to what they most need to resolve. She reads resistance as a signal that something has not yet been fully heard, holds space for difficult conversations without agenda, and treats impasse as a prompt to look more carefully rather than push harder. That orientation toward understanding before movement is what allows her to engage with genuine clarity when the conversation is at its most consequential.

Peg began her career as a law clerk to Senior Circuit Judge Warren J. Ferguson of the Ninth Circuit. She went on to build a broad litigation foundation at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe across class action, employment, environmental, and complex regulatory matters, before concentrating in appellate law and earning California State Bar certification as an Appellate Specialist. As a Deputy Attorney General, she served as lead litigator on matters with direct implications for California's budget and the integrity of its election systems, the kind of high-profile, high-consequence work that sharpened both her analytical rigor and her ability to operate under significant public scrutiny. She later founded Toledo Don LLP, bringing that depth of experience into her own practice, before concentrating at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on consumer protection, Proposition 65, and complex product and regulatory disputes. Across each chapter of her career, Peg accumulated a working command of how complex civil disputes are built, how they are argued, and what it takes to bring them to resolution.

"Peg's appellate background gives her a clarity about litigation risk that she puts directly to work for every party at the table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome her to our panel."

Peg volunteers as a mediator with the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Eastern District of California VDRP Program, and the California Court of Appeal's Third Appellate District Appellate Mediation Panel, and has completed mediation training at Pepperdine School of Law's Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution and the University of San Francisco School of Law's Center for Negotiation and Dispute Resolution. She has also held leadership positions on the Ninth Circuit Advisory Board and the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference Executive Committee, and chaired the Civil Rules Subcommittee of the Eastern District of California Local Rules Committee. That breadth of formal mediation training, active practice, and institutional engagement reflects a neutral who understands the full landscape of civil litigation and knows exactly where resolution lives within it.

Peg earned her Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts from Duke University.

To learn more about Peg Toledo, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact: Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution