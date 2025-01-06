Signature Resolution Welcomes Rhonda L. Mallory to Panel of Neutrals

"I believe that every case has a story and my job is to listen, understand and guide parties towards a meaningful resolution. Joining Signature Resolutions allows me to continue my commitment to making sure clients feel heard and supported while working together to achieve a fair outcome." Post this

Before joining Signature Resolution, Mallory served as the supervising deputy attorney general of torts and condemnation for the California Department of Justice, managing a team and resolving internal disputes. Prior to this role, she spent 17 years serving as a deputy attorney at the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) handling complex dangerous condition of public property cases, negligence actions against the state and its employees and the defense of the department, managers and supervisors in employment litigation and administrative matters and eminent domain matters for the High Speed Rail Authority. Early in her career, Mallory served 12 years as a senior trial attorney and lead counsel with Allstate Insurance, where she handled a range of premises liability and automobile negligence cases.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rhonda to our panel of neutrals," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Her vast experience and proven expertise balancing the complexities of the law with the human element of disputes makes her a tremendous asset to our team and the clients we serve."

Mallory earned her juris doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law and began her career specializing in medical malpractice litigation. She has been deeply involved in the legal community, serving as the president of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) San Diego Chapter and member of the Executive Board for the San Diego Inns of Court. In 2022, she received the Hughes-McClenahan Civility Award, a lifetime achievement honor celebrating her exceptional professionalism and commitment to civility.

