Signature Resolution Welcomes Robert J. Sunderland to Panel of Neutrals

"I eagerly anticipate leveraging my skills and experiences to foster fair and effective dispute resolution. With a commitment to managing a substantial volume of cases, I look forward to playing a pivotal role in the ongoing growth and success of the firm."

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Robert Sunderland to the Signature Resolution team. His extensive background in real estate law and mediation, coupled with a successful career as a general contractor, brings a wealth of knowledge to our panel of neutrals," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Sunderland's proven track record in handling complex real estate disputes, along with his commitment to diligent work and quick thinking aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide exceptional dispute resolution services. We warmly welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions to the continued success and growth of our firm."

Sunderland, a Pepperdine University alumnus with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, established an unconventional foundation for his career through open-wheel racing in Formula Vee and Formula Ford. Despite seemingly unrelated pursuits, the skills honed on the racetrack—careful preparation, commitment, communication, teamwork, and tactical decision-making—became the foundation of his professional success. These early accomplishments, marked by numerous trophies and records, set the stage for a versatile and dynamic career trajectory.

After graduating in 1986, Sunderland excelled as a general contractor in custom residential home construction across Los Angeles. This hands-on experience led him to Southwestern University School of Law, where he earned his JD and was admitted to the California Bar in 1997. Despite his legal focus, Sunderland maintained his general contracting license, offering a rare dual perspective on real estate contracting and finance. His subsequent role as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Trans Pacific Geothermal Corporation in Oakland showcased his adept negotiation skills and involvement in Department of Energy projects, expanding his financial expertise.

In 2000, Sunderland founded Ginder & Sunderland, now Sunderland | McCutchan, specializing in real estate law, focusing on defending professionals and championing over 3,000 real estate licensees. As the firm's managing partner, he has led the expansion to San Diego and Healdsburg. Sunderland's legal acumen extends to mediation with over two decades of experience resolving real estate disputes. Now, as a full-time neutral at Signature Resolution, Sunderland eagerly anticipates contributing to the firm's growth and success while further leveraging his unique background to assist individuals through mediation.

