Signature Resolution Welcomes Scott A. Edelman to Panel of Neutrals

Edelman built his distinguished career at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he became Partner and served as Chair of the firm's Media, Entertainment & Technology Practice Group and its Transnational Litigation Group. He also held leadership roles including Executive Committee Member, Partnership Evaluation Committee Member, and National Pro Bono Chair. Over his career, he tried more than 30 jury trials, bench trials and arbitrations, argued dozens of appeals, and represented clients in hundreds of mediations. Notably, he litigated high-profile matters such as AMC's The Walking Dead profit-participation dispute, major transnational mass tort cases for Dole and Chevron, and complex antitrust and employment matters for global corporations.

"Scott is known for his excellence and integrity in the legal community. His success in landmark cases, and his national recognition as both a litigator and mentor speak volumes about his dedication and skill," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "What stands out most is his humanity and instinct to understand people and find common ground. We're proud to have him bring that same balance of intellect and empathy to Signature Resolution."

A Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, Edelman's contributions to the legal profession have been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers, Law360, and Am Law Litigation Daily, among others. Lawdragon named him among its Top 500 Litigators for 2025 across multiple categories. He has been honored as a "Legal Legend" by The Hollywood Reporter and a Top 100 "Power Lawyer" by Variety for his professional achievements. Beyond his practice, he has served in leadership and mentorship roles with Bet Tzedek, KCET, the Alliance for Children's Rights, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, and the American Jewish Committee.

Edelman earned his J.D. from UC Berkeley School of Law, where he was Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Ecology Law Quarterly, and his B.A. from Stanford University.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego and Century City. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

