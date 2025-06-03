Signature Resolution Welcomes Scott L. Hengesbach to Panel of Neutrals

"I've spent nearly 40 years in the courtroom advocating for clients in medically and scientifically complex cases. Mediation, for me, is the next chapter that allows me to bring the same level of preparation, discipline, and strategic thinking to help parties find resolution on their own terms." Post this

Throughout his legal career, Hengesbach has handled many cases across toxic tort, product liability, transportation, and environmental litigation. As Partner and Chair of the Toxic Tort and Environmental Law Practice Group at Murchison & Cumming, LLP, he developed a deep understanding of scientific and technical complexities and earned the trust of both plaintiffs and defense counsel. His measured, analytical style and ability to navigate emotionally charged and reputation-sensitive matters have long set him apart in the legal community.

Hengesbach's style as a mediator reflects the qualities that defined his success in the courtroom. His focus is methodical preparation, patience, and the ability to see each case as unique. He believes mediation offers parties a rare opportunity to maintain control over outcomes, and he works to ensure every participant feels heard, respected, and empowered in the process.

"Scott brings a rare combination of deep legal knowledge, scientific expertise, and human-centered problem-solving to our panel," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His reputation for fairness, strategic thinking, and credibility has earned him the respect of both sides of the bar. We're proud to welcome him and confident he will be an exceptional resource for parties seeking resolution."

A passionate advocate and mentor, Hengesbach has long contributed to the legal community through speaking engagements, attorney training, and educational outreach. Outside the courtroom, he has been deeply involved in sports throughout his life—umpiring baseball in his teens and 20s; coaching and refereeing AYSO soccer in his 30s and 40s; coaching girls' softball during the same period; and captaining his law firm's basketball team in the Landau Lawyers League for more than 30 years, well into his 60s.

Hengesbach earned his law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, where he served as an editor for the Pacific Law Journal, and holds a degree from the University of Redlands, where he competed in collegiate debate.

