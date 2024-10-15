Signature Resolution Welcomes Sonya Goodwin to Panel of Neutrals

"With my background representing plaintiffs and defendants, I bring a unique perspective that enhances my ability to connect with all parties. I'm excited to contribute to a team where mediation is not just about settling disputes but about guiding people through challenges with clarity and care." Post this

Goodwin's career is defined by her ability to transform disputes into productive dialogues. Her specialization includes resolving employment disputes involving single-plaintiff, multi-party, class-actions, and representative actions under the California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA). Her approach emphasizes the importance of building trust with clients, a quality she honed during her years as a litigator.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Goodwin most recently practiced law at Sauer & Wagner LLP in Los Angeles, representing employees and employers across diverse industries. She has represented Fortune 100 companies, small and midsize employers, and employees across various sectors, including retail, food and beverage, senior living, health care, finance, entertainment, manufacturing, transportation and real estate. Her background allows her to understand the unique challenges each party faces and provide a balanced perspective in her mediation process.

"We are excited to welcome Sonya Goodwin, a lawyer transitioning to full-time Alternative Dispute Resolution at the height of her litigation career, to our panel at Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member. "With over a decade of experience and a unique background having represented both plaintiffs and defendants in employment law matters, her reputation as a trusted choice for mediation and arbitration speaks to her balanced perspective, and we look forward to supporting her as she embarks on this new chapter."

Goodwin holds a juris doctorate from UCLA School of Law and received advanced mediation training from the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University. She was most recently elected to serve on the UCLA Law Alumni Association Board of Directors, and also serves as a mediator on the Central District of California's Mediation Panel and as an arbitrator through the AAA Employment Arbitration Panel.

At Signature Resolution, Goodwin will focus on employment law matters, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour claims, wrongful termination, and breach of contract disputes. Her client-centered approach ensures that both financial and emotional aspects are carefully considered in the mediation process.

