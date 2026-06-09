Signature Resolution Welcomes Thomas Wiegand to Its Panel of Neutrals

Trial lawyer, arbitrator, and lifelong student of dispute resolution brings three decades of bilateral litigation experience to Signature Resolution.

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Thomas Wiegand has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator in complex cases including antitrust, business litigation, class action, commercial, securities, and probate, trust and estate matters. A trial lawyer whose career has placed him on both sides of the most demanding civil disputes in the country, Tom brings to private dispute resolution a principled foundation built at the Harvard Negotiation Project, more than three decades of high-stakes litigation experience, and a method grounded in genuine flexibility and open engagement that helps parties build their way to resolutions that last.

Tom's approach begins with a conviction he has carried since his earliest days in practice: that a mediator who enters the room with a fixed idea of where the case should go has already made the work harder. He treats every party's account of the dispute as information that should genuinely shape the process, listens for what each side most needs to move, and works with candor and persistence to build from the core of the dispute outward. When momentum fades, Tom speaks plainly about litigation risk and what resolution actually demands of each party, and does not consider the session finished until both sides have reached an agreement they can sustain.

Tom began his career at the Harvard Negotiation Project, working directly alongside Professor Roger Fisher and building a foundational command of principled negotiation that has informed his practice ever since. He then spent more than twenty years at Winston & Strawn LLP handling complex civil defense matters for major institutional clients across antitrust, securities, consumer finance, and class action dockets, before joining MoloLamken LLP, one of the country's premier litigation boutiques, where his practice expanded to include plaintiff-side and appellate work. Across that career, Tom has represented corporations, hedge funds, foreign governments, individual claimants, class members, and opt-outs in matters involving securities fraud, antitrust, RICO, consumer finance, MDL proceedings, and trust and estate claims. He has maintained an active mediation practice alongside his litigation work, mediating more than 50 disputes across a broad range of civil matters, and also sits as an arbitrator.

"Tom Wiegand brings to Signature Resolution a depth of litigation experience that sets the stage for effective, durable outcomes," said Dario Higuchi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to our panel."

Tom is Co-Chair of the NYSBA Committee on CPLR, Past President of the Seventh Circuit Bar Association, and an Adjunct Professor for ADR at the University of Illinois College of Law. He is a member of the American Bar Association's Litigation and Dispute Resolution Sections, as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Tom earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics, magna cum laude, from Yale College.

To learn more about Thomas Wiegand please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. Signature Resolution has offices across the state of California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution