Signature Resolution Welcomes Tyler Meade to Its Panel of Neutrals

From commercial litigation to corporate leadership, Tyler Meade brings the full range of complex dispute experience to Signature Resolution.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Tyler Meade has joined its panel of neutrals, and will specialize in mediating business, commercial and financial sector disputes, class actions and other complex litigation, as well as cases involving emerging technologies, including crypto and blockchain technology. A former prosecutor, founder of a commercial litigation boutique, and Chief Legal Officer of a publicly traded company, Tyler brings to private dispute resolution a firsthand command of how complex disputes arise, are litigated, and are resolved, as well a clear understanding of what each party is actually weighing when they decide whether to settle.

Tyler began his legal career as a prosecutor in San Francisco, where he focused on whitecollar crime and appeals. In 2002, he founded a commercial litigation boutique and built a nationwide practice representing plaintiffs and defendants in high-value cases, including civil RICO and securities fraud cases, class actions, disputes between founders, and cases involving emerging technologies. In 2022, he established a full-time mediation practice. The next year, he was tapped to become Chief Legal Officer of Gemini, the New York-based crypto exchange, custodian, and prediction market. He took Gemini public in 2025.

As the top legal officer of a company that faced significant litigation, Tyler knows how corporate litigants weigh risk and evaluate settlement options. Having spent the last few years at the center of crypto and blockchain technology, he has a facility with emerging technologies. With decades of experience litigating complicated cases, he instinctively distills complex disputes into their essential elements. As a former commercial litigator who consistently practiced on both sides of the "v", he is fluent in the perspectives of plaintiffs and defendants. He has deep experience with eight- and nine-figure settlement negotiations as counsel and as a mediator.

"Tyler brings a multidimensional perspective to the mediation table, shaped by legal experience at the highest level," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are glad to welcome him to Signature Resolution."

Tyler is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and is barred in New York and California. He has written on mediation for Today's Corporate Counsel, ABA Dispute Resolution Magazine, and New York Dispute Resolution Lawyer. He is a founding board member of the Ocean Genome Atlas Project, a nonprofit that was named an Ocean Shot Project by the US National Academy of Sciences as part of the UN Ocean Decade initiative.

Tyler earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

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About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. Signature Resolution has offices across the state of California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution