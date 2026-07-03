Signature Resolution Welcomes William F. Burke to Our Panel of Neutrals

Veteran civil defense litigator brings investigative precision, tactful candor, and complex dispute mastery to mediation and arbitration.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that William F. Burke has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator specializing in complex commercial, institutional, and individual disputes, including catastrophic injury, commercial litigation, construction, insurance coverage, product and premises liability, professional liability, wrongful death, and more. With four decades of civil defense litigation, hundreds of verdicts across Massachusetts state and federal courts, and a formative background in federal counterintelligence and organized crime investigation, Bill brings to the mediation table a grounded command of complex civil disputes and a practiced ability to read people and situations that informs every session he takes on.

In session, Bill prepares thoroughly and gives parties the room they need before he begins to move them toward resolution. He works closely with counsel to help clients understand what is genuinely at stake and what continued litigation will cost them beyond the dollars. His investigative background lends real credibility in matters where the facts themselves are in dispute, and his long-standing relationships with defense counsel and institutional clients reflect the trust he has built over a career defined by measured honesty and preparation. He does not consider the work complete until a durable solution has been uncovered.

Bill launched his legal career at Sullivan & Lynch before founding Burke & McMenimen, PC, where he built a civil defense practice that grew to represent major institutional clients, national hotel chains, and leading insurers across tort, employment, and professional liability matters. He later joined Adler Pollock & Sheehan as partner and subsequently Prince Lobel Tye, where he has practiced for more than a decade.

"Bill's deep command of civil defense and his instinct for what is driving a dispute make him exactly the kind of neutral that moves difficult cases," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to Signature Resolution."

Bill has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America for Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation, and is a member of the Boston Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute, and the National Association of College and University Attorneys. He also volunteers with Veterans' Assistance Programs.

Bill earned his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis Xavier University.

To learn more about William F. Burke, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact: Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution