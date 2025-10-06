Signature Resolution Welcomes William J. Goines to Panel of Neutrals

"As a neutral, my approach to dispute resolution will be rooted in persistence, asking what it will take to get to 'yes,' and always being engaged in the challenge at hand." Post this

Over the course of his career, Goines has built a reputation as one of Silicon Valley's most respected trial lawyers and leaders. His career began at Kindel & Anderson before spending nearly 30 years at Berliner Cohen, LLP where he was Associate and then Partner, representing developers, corporations, and individuals in real estate, employment, and commercial disputes. In 2004, he joined Greenberg Traurig, LLP as Co-Managing Shareholder of the Silicon Valley office, leading complex litigation including a $31 million Ponzi scheme verdict and one of California's first ever Zoom trials. Additionally, he has served as a Judge Pro Tem, Settlement Conference Judge, Special Discovery Master, mediator, and arbitrator, shaping a dispute-resolution approach grounded in technical expertise, patience, and empathy.

"Mr. Goines has earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike through his sound judgment, strategic insight, and unwavering professionalism," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His track record of success as a trial lawyer, combined with his compassionate and thoughtful approach to dispute resolution, makes him an extraordinary addition to our panel. We're honored he chose Signature Resolution to continue his mediation journey."

Goines has been recognized as a "Litigation Star" by Benchmark Litigation, listed in The Best Lawyers in America for nearly two decades, named one of the "Top 100 Attorneys in Northern California" by San Francisco Magazine, and included in Super Lawyers every year since 2005. He has served in leadership roles with the Santa Clara County Bar Association and on the Board of Directors of Kara, a grief counseling organization, reflecting his commitment to service and mentorship.

Goines earned his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and his J.D. from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly Hastings), where he was Research Editor of the Hastings Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif and Thurston Honor Society.

